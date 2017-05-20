Lakers to work out Ivan Rabb, Cameron...

Lakers to work out Ivan Rabb, Cameron Oliver and more 2017 NBA Draft prospects

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't taking any days off as they prepare for the 2017 NBA Draft . After holding a Memorial Day workout featuring Jordan Bell and other assorted draft prospects , the Lakers announced they'll be back at their facility Tuesday to look at six more players.

