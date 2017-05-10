Lakers Podcast: The Lakers are finally catching up to the rest of the NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an active start to their offseason, expanding their analytics staff as well as overhauling the rest of their scouting department , and co-hosts Anthony Irwin and Harrison Faigen argued that they might be the most important additions the team makes this offseason on the latest Locked on Lakers. After that, Harrison spoke with Isaac Gabai, better known as the guy who got crossed up by Jordan Clarkson in a video that went viral Monday.
