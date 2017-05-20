Lakers Podcast: Should the Lakers trade for Paul George, or wait for free agency?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Paul George are going to be intertwined with one another in rumors all offseason, and George missing out on all three All-NBA teams Thursday felt like a major reason why. Hosts Harrison Faigen and Anthony Irwin got together for a lengthy discussion breaking down all of the new information to drop, including how much money George potentially lost out on and all of the leaks that seem to point towards his eventually ending up in Los Angeles being an inevitability on the latest episode of Locked on Lakers.

