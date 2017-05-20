Lakers Podcast: Should the Lakers tra...

Lakers Podcast: Should the Lakers trade for Paul George, or wait for free agency?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

The Los Angeles Lakers and Paul George are going to be intertwined with one another in rumors all offseason, and George missing out on all three All-NBA teams Thursday felt like a major reason why. Hosts Harrison Faigen and Anthony Irwin got together for a lengthy discussion breaking down all of the new information to drop, including how much money George potentially lost out on and all of the leaks that seem to point towards his eventually ending up in Los Angeles being an inevitability on the latest episode of Locked on Lakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC