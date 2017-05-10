Lakers Podcast: Should the Lakers sav...

Lakers Podcast: Should the Lakers save their cap space until 2018 ?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

Whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers should try to make a major splash this offseason is one of the biggest debates surrounding the team right now. Should the Lakers trade for Paul George , or should they wait and hope to recruit him in free agency the following summer? Until Thursday, the team's thoughts on the matter could mostly only be gleaned from anonymously sourced reports , but now Lakers president Magic Johnson has weighed in, saying he wants to keep cap space for the summer of 2018 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr 13 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,828 • Total comments across all topics: 280,972,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC