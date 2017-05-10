Lakers Podcast: Should the Lakers save their cap space until 2018 ?
Whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers should try to make a major splash this offseason is one of the biggest debates surrounding the team right now. Should the Lakers trade for Paul George , or should they wait and hope to recruit him in free agency the following summer? Until Thursday, the team's thoughts on the matter could mostly only be gleaned from anonymously sourced reports , but now Lakers president Magic Johnson has weighed in, saying he wants to keep cap space for the summer of 2018 .
