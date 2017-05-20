Lakers part ways with Rudy Tomjanovich
Rudy Tomjanovich is known mostly for two things regarding the Los Angeles Lakers : He lasted 43 games into a 5-year, $30 million contract in 2004-'05 to coach the team and the Kermit Washington punch. Tomjanovich has remained with the Lakers in some capacity since resigning mid-season for personal and mental health reasons but was let go amidst the sweeping changes that have been taking place since Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka took over, according to Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News.
