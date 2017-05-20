Lakers News: Ivica Zubac says he's already back in the gym and ready to work all summer

It seems fair to say that Ivica Zubac exceeded whatever minimal expectations the Los Angeles Lakers organization and its fans had for him when he was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft . Almost a year later, Zubac is coming off of a season in which he started 11 games and averaged 7.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent over his 38 total appearances.

