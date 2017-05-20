Lakers new head trainer Gunnar Peterson has huge expectations for Ingram, speaks for the first time
The Los Angeles Lakers have made one thing clear since the decision to hand the keys to Magic Johnson was made: Everything is changing. That includes their approach to fitness and health, something both Magic and new general manager Rob Pelinka have stressed throughout their conversations with media in recent months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC