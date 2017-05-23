Lakers media continues to make D'Angelo Russell look bad

Are we seriously getting sensitive over a tweet? According to Lakers media, this should be a time to be getting sensitive when in reality you really shouldn't be. Like an hour ago, a fan tweeted that he has been impressed with the level of play that D'Angelo Russell finished the season playing at and he felt as if the Lakers did not need a reason to draft Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick this summer.

