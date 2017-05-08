Lakers Making Major Organizational Changes

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Earvin "Magic" Johnson introduces new Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka at a press conference in El Segundo, California The rumor that Kyle Lowry is considering coming to the Los Angeles Lakers doesn't sound far-fetched unless one considers his motivation for potentially leaving Toronto would be to chase an NBA title. In that case, the Lakers would be one of the last landing spots for the 31-year-old.

