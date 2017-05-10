Lakers Draft Rumors: Magic Johnson me...

Lakers Draft Rumors: Magic Johnson meets with OG Anunoby at the NBA Draft Combine

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be guaranteed to keep their top-three protected first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft , but the front office is still doing their homework. On Friday that preparation included meeting with Indiana forward OG Anunoby at the 2017 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr 13 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 280,979,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC