Lakers Draft Rumors: Magic Johnson meets with OG Anunoby at the NBA Draft Combine
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be guaranteed to keep their top-three protected first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft , but the front office is still doing their homework. On Friday that preparation included meeting with Indiana forward OG Anunoby at the 2017 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.
