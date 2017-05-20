Lakers Draft News: Markelle Fultz says his childhood dream is being No. 1 pick, likes Celtics fit
The NBA Draft is less than a month away and teams at the top of the lottery are preparing for big workouts with the elite prospects making the jump to the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly finalized a workout date with Lonzo Ball, but they've yet to line anything up with Markelle Fultz.
