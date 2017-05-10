Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson hung ou...

Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson hung out at the Sparks' season-opener

Kobe Bryant is busy making short films and videos for ESPN, while Magic Johnson's schedule is filled with hist responsibilities as the Lakers ' president of basketball operations, but both found time to go watch the Los Angeles Sparks win their season-opener 78-68 over the Seattle Storm Saturday as they mount their WNBA title defense.

