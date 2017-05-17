Jimmy Kimmel attempts to recruit Paul...

Jimmy Kimmel attempts to recruit Paul George to Lakers

Jimmy Kimmel attempts to recruit Paul George to Lakers Kimmel had Pacers guard Paul George on his show and openly recruited the 2018 free agent to the Lakers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qtws2N Jimmy Kimmel, a Los Angeles Lakers fan, had Indiana Pacers guard Paul George on his show Monday and openly recruited the 2018 free agent to the Lakers. The late-night host told George that he had Magic Johnson -- Lakers president of basketball operations -- on the show recently and had asked him about getting George to Los Angeles.

