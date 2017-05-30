Jerry West wanted to re-join Lakers 'more than anything,' might settle for Clippers role
The Los Angeles Lakers and Jerry West may have closed the doors on one another, but that might not stop "The Logo" from returning to LA. West has spoken with LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer about the potential of taking on an advisory role with the franchise, reports Marc Stein of ESPN .
