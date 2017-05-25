Jerry West returning to Lakers 'does not seem to be a possibility,' per report
The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be bringing back as many of the legends of yesteryear as they can as they shore up their efforts to revamp the franchise. Magic Johnson is leading the way, with Kobe Bryant helping the front office evaluate talent they currently have, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar interested in an unspecified role that includes mentoring Ivica Zubac.
