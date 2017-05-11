Jeremy Lin details the racism he deal...

Jeremy Lin details the racism he dealt with while playing at Harvard

Read more: MSNBC

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin told some disturbing stories about racism that he dealt with during his college career at Harvard on a podcast with teammate Randy Foye on Wednesday. Appearing on the " Outside Shot with Randy Foye " podcast, Lin explained how he dealt with multiple instances of racism and negative stereotypes from fans, opposing coaches and the referees who ignored it.

