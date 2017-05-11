Jeremy Lin details the racism he dealt with while playing at Harvard
Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin told some disturbing stories about racism that he dealt with during his college career at Harvard on a podcast with teammate Randy Foye on Wednesday. Appearing on the " Outside Shot with Randy Foye " podcast, Lin explained how he dealt with multiple instances of racism and negative stereotypes from fans, opposing coaches and the referees who ignored it.
