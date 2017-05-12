Heisler: Lakers pray for shot at Lonzo Ball

Forget Oct. 26, 2016, the night they upended Houston in the alleged season opener, winning Luke Walton's debut for the first of their 26 victories. The real opener comes Tuesday, the night of the lottery, when they learn if they get to keep their top three-protected pick which would also mean holding onto their 2019 first-rounder, which is also likely to be in the lottery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.