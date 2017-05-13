Harden's great season for Rockets end...

Harden's great season for Rockets ends in embarrassing loss

14 hrs ago

The Houston Rockets saw their 2016-17 season come to an end on Thursday night, as they were hammered at home by the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals, 114-75. The San Antonio Spurs are thrilled to be in the Western Conference finals for the first time since winning the title in 2014.

