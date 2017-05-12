Fox tells teams at NBA Combine he's t...

Fox tells teams at NBA Combine he's the best PG in draft

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

De'Aaron Fox, a point guard who played one year at Kentucky, is considered a sure top-five pick in next month's NBA draft Fox tells teams at NBA Combine he's the best PG in draft De'Aaron Fox, a point guard who played one year at Kentucky, is considered a sure top-five pick in next month's NBA draft Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qbnTcP Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton, left and General Manager Rob Pelinka watch prospects participate in the NBA draft basketball combine Friday, May 12, 2017, in Chicago. Lorraine Harris-Fox played at Arkansas-Little Rock in the 1980s and holds the school record for highest free-throw percentage at .928.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr 13 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,449 • Total comments across all topics: 280,985,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC