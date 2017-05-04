Floyd Mayweather wants to buy his own NBA team after meeting with basketball legend Magic Johnson
Mayweather posted a picture on Instagram after a meeting with LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson , and called on potential sellers to make themselves known as he said it was 'about time' he bought into an NBA franchise. The four-division world champion is currently retired from boxing, but has stated his desire to return to the ring for a superbout with UFC star Conor McGregor in the near future, but clearly had more pressing concerns as he met with Lakers star Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC