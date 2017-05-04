Floyd Mayweather wants to buy his own...

Floyd Mayweather wants to buy his own NBA team after meeting with basketball legend Magic Johnson

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Mayweather posted a picture on Instagram after a meeting with LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson , and called on potential sellers to make themselves known as he said it was 'about time' he bought into an NBA franchise. The four-division world champion is currently retired from boxing, but has stated his desire to return to the ring for a superbout with UFC star Conor McGregor in the near future, but clearly had more pressing concerns as he met with Lakers star Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr 13 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,301 • Total comments across all topics: 280,827,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC