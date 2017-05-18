Enes Kanter back in U.S., to speak with press Monday
Oklahoma City's Enes Kanter tries to get by Minnesota's Jordan Hill during the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Photo by Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman Enes Kanter's executive assistant Hadis Fetic told The Oklahoman Sunday that Kanter has arrived in New York City after there were questions as to how long it would take the 25-year-old native of Turkey to get back into the U.S. Details of Kanter's travels were not disclosed for security reasons.
