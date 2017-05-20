Arizona basketball: Los Angeles Lakers to add Miles Simon to coaching staff, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a deal to hire Miles Simon to their coaching staff, reports Tania Ganguli of the LA Times. Lakers are finalizing a deal to hire Miles Simon to fill the coaching vacancy left by Theo Robertson.
