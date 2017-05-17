Analysis: Celtics get top pick in the...

Analysis: Celtics get top pick in the 2017 NBA draft, but Lakers also lottery winners

11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

As NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announced that the Phoenix Suns would have the fourth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft - meaning the Los Angeles Lakers would again defy the odds and keep their top-three protected draft pick for a third straight season - ESPN's television cameras immediately cut to Magic Johnson sitting on the dais. Johnson, understandably, was in a good mood.

