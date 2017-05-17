Analysis: Celtics get top pick in the 2017 NBA draft, but Lakers also lottery winners
As NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announced that the Phoenix Suns would have the fourth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft - meaning the Los Angeles Lakers would again defy the odds and keep their top-three protected draft pick for a third straight season - ESPN's television cameras immediately cut to Magic Johnson sitting on the dais. Johnson, understandably, was in a good mood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC