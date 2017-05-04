After playoff loss, Hawks pondering front office changes
After a disappointing season ended with a first-round playoff loss, the Atlanta Hawks are evaluating possible changes in their front office. The current setup, in which coach Mike Budenholzer has authority over personnel matters with assistance from general manager Wes Wilcox, could be facing a shake-up.
