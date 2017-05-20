2017 NBA Draft: Lakers to hold workout featuring Jordan Bell, Bryce Alford and others
The Los Angeles Lakers announced they will hold their next pre-draft workout open to the media Monday. The players set to showcase their skills for the Lakers front office and coaching staff include Bryce Alford of UCLA, Dwayne Bacon of Florida State, Jordan Bell of Oregon, Amida Brimah of Connecticut, Kennedy Meeks of North Carolina and Derrick Walton Jr. of Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC