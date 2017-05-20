2017 NBA Draft: Lakers to hold workou...

2017 NBA Draft: Lakers to hold workout featuring Jordan Bell, Bryce Alford and others

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they will hold their next pre-draft workout open to the media Monday. The players set to showcase their skills for the Lakers front office and coaching staff include Bryce Alford of UCLA, Dwayne Bacon of Florida State, Jordan Bell of Oregon, Amida Brimah of Connecticut, Kennedy Meeks of North Carolina and Derrick Walton Jr. of Michigan.

