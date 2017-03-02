Steve Kerr explains the Warriors deci...

Steve Kerr explains the Warriors decision to pay Jose Calderon despite backing out on deal

7 hrs ago

For days, the Warriors had an agreement in place with Jose Calderon. He'd take a $400,000 paycut to work out his release with the Lakers, then the Warriors would sign him for $415,000 into their open 15th roster spot.

