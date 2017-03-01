San Antonio vs. Indiana, Final Score: Leonard leads Spurs to thrilling victory over Pacers, 100-99

Playing in their first home game in a month, the Spurs looked lost in unfamiliar territory for much of the night. Without Tony Parker , the offense was often stagnant and directionless, but aided by 18 points apiece from Pau Gasol and David Lee off the bench, Kawhi Leonard put on an MVP performance in the fourth quarter to lead the Spurs to a last-second victory over the Indiana Pacers .

