Pelicans beat Lakers 105-97 for 1st win with Cousins in game

New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins, left, charges Los Angeles Lakers center Tarik Black during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Los Angeles. New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins, left, charges Los Angeles Lakers center Tarik Black during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.