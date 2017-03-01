Pelicans beat Lakers 105-97 for 1st win with Cousins in game

DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans won for the first time with him in the lineup, 105-97 over the spiraling Los Angeles Lakers whose fourth-quarter rally fell short Sunday night. Anthony Davis added 31 points for the Pelicans, who swept the season series for the second straight year and just the second time ever.

