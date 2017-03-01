Pelicans beat Lakers 105-97 for 1st w...

Pelicans beat Lakers 105-97 for 1st win with Cousins in game

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans won for the first time with him in the lineup, 105-97 over the spiraling Los Angeles Lakers whose fourth-quarter rally fell short Sunday night. Anthony Davis added 31 points for the Pelicans, who swept the season series for the second straight year and just the second time ever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) Mar 2 Sam 83,145
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb 20 NextPhartzz 2
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan '17 Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan '17 AttachedPharts 8
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan '17 Phart Room 12,081
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,348,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC