NBA Draft notebook: Markelle Fultz and Dennis Smith Jr. are one and done
For the past half decade, March has signaled the end of one season for Magic fans, and the start of another: draft season. The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone, and while the organization proudly finishes the remainder of its 2016-17 season, Magic fans can once again focus their hopes and aspirations on the college game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Pinstripe Post.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Mar 2
|Sam
|83,145
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC