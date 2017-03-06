Mavs' Dirk Nowitzki reaches cusp of NBA's 30,000-point club
This March 5, 2017 photo shows Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki of Germany reacting to scoring a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Dallas. Nowitzki sits on the cusp of an exclusive club, needing 20 points Tuesday, March 7, 2017, against the Los Angeles Lakers to join Kobe Bryant and four Hall of Famers as the only NBA players with 30,000 points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Mar 2
|Sam
|83,145
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC