Mavs' Dirk Nowitzki reaches cusp of NBA's 30,000-point club

This March 5, 2017 photo shows Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki of Germany reacting to scoring a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Dallas. Nowitzki sits on the cusp of an exclusive club, needing 20 points Tuesday, March 7, 2017, against the Los Angeles Lakers to join Kobe Bryant and four Hall of Famers as the only NBA players with 30,000 points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.