Leonard leads Spurs past Pelicans, 101-98 in OT

Kawhi Leonard, Spurs survive Pelicans in gritty overtime road victory The Spurs fought off the Pelicans on Friday, making efficient plays down the stretch. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2loUg6q San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday during the first quarter of a game at the Smoothie King Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.