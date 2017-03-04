Leonard leads Spurs past Pelicans, 101-98 in OT
Kawhi Leonard, Spurs survive Pelicans in gritty overtime road victory The Spurs fought off the Pelicans on Friday, making efficient plays down the stretch. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2loUg6q San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday during the first quarter of a game at the Smoothie King Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Thu
|Sam
|83,145
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC