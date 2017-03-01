Lakers podcast: Can Magic Johnson and Luke Walton work together?
Luke Walton took the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching position prepared to work with Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss. Halfway through his first season, he now answers to the Lakers new president of basketball operations and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|Sam
|83,145
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC