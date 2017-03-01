Lakers legal fight is head-on collision of Busses

In this Oct. 26, 2010, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers executive vice president Jeanie Buss reacts to the crowd during the Lakers' NBA championship ring ceremony, before the team's basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles. Buss went to court to stop what her attorneys call an attempt by her brothers Jim and Johnny Buss to oust her as controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.