Lakers Highlights: Nick Young proves he can dunk against the Pelicans
Nick Young has mostly made his mark for the Los Angeles Lakers from WELL behind the arc, but against the New Orleans Pelicans, Uncle P saw fit to remind his young teammates that he is technically capable of putting guys on a poster: Harrison Faigen is co-host of the Locked on Lakers podcast , and you can follow him on Twitter at @hmfaigen.
