How Phil Jackson meddled his way to triangle triumph 0:0
Jeff Hornacek acknowledged Knicks president Phil Jackson has influenced him into using more triangle offense - especially to enhance their defensive posture. And Jackson has a supporter in Kristaps Porzingis, who thinks the club should've used the triangle a lot more at the beginning of the season instead of Hornacek's combo attack.
