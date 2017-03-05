Hawks claim point guard Calderon off ...

Hawks claim point guard Calderon off waivers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Hawks claim point guard Calderon off waivers The Atlanta Hawks have claimed Jose Calderon off waivers to provide depth at point guard behind starter Dennis Schroder Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n2A07c ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks have claimed Jose Calderon off waivers to provide depth at point guard behind starter Dennis Schroder. Calderon, in his 12th season, will play for his sixth team in the last five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) Mar 2 Sam 83,145
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb 20 NextPhartzz 2
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan '17 Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan '17 AttachedPharts 8
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan '17 Phart Room 12,081
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,831 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC