Former Cal Poly player joins the Lakers

7 hrs ago

A former Cal Poly basketball player, who grew up in Southern California rooting for the Los Angeles Lakers, is now a member of his favorite team. David Nwaba signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers, making him the first Cal Poly basketball player in the school's Division 1 era to sign an NBA contract.

