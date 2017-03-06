Better shot selection could mean bett...

Better shot selection could mean better shooting for Lakers' D'Angelo Russell

Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell shoots over the Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker on Feb. 28. After most Lakers practices this season, at least when he's been healthy, D'Angelo Russell stays around to complete his final assignment - 100 three-pointers. Often, Coach Luke Walton feeds him the ball, helping the second-year point guard work on a facet of his game that's been inconsistent.

