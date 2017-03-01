After serving Kobe Bryant, can Rob Pelinka save Lakers?
NBA agent Rob Pelinka has no front-office experience, but he's been hired to be the Lakers' new general manager. Having represented some of the biggest stars in the sport, can he become a success from the other side of the negotiating table? NBA agent Rob Pelinka talks with former Lakers star Kobe Bryant during the 2016 NCAA Tournament West Regional final between Oklahoma and Oregon at Honda Center on March 26, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|13 hr
|Sam
|83,141
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC