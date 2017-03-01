After serving Kobe Bryant, can Rob Pe...

After serving Kobe Bryant, can Rob Pelinka save Lakers?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

NBA agent Rob Pelinka has no front-office experience, but he's been hired to be the Lakers' new general manager. Having represented some of the biggest stars in the sport, can he become a success from the other side of the negotiating table? NBA agent Rob Pelinka talks with former Lakers star Kobe Bryant during the 2016 NCAA Tournament West Regional final between Oklahoma and Oregon at Honda Center on March 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 13 hr Sam 83,141
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb 20 NextPhartzz 2
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan '17 Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan '17 AttachedPharts 8
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan '17 Phart Room 12,081
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC