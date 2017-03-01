5 college prospects Celtics fans should have on their radars
The 2017 NBA Draft is still more than three months away, but the Celtics' position at the top of the draft order has already been coming into the focus in recent weeks. Team president of basketball operations Danny Ainge declined to trade away the Celtics' right to swap first round picks with the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline, all but guaranteeing that Boston will have the option of using a top-4 pick on draft night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|36 min
|rrenault
|83,143
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC