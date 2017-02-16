Walton Explains Not All Minutes Are C...

Walton Explains Not All Minutes Are Created Equal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NBC Los Angeles

D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with Brandon Ingram #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers who's playing in his first NBA game against the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on October 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Neither Julius Randle nor D'Angelo Russell played a single fourth quarter second of Tuesday's narrow 97-96 loss to the Sacramento Kings, as Lakers coach Luke Walton opted to go with the group that brought him back from down 13 points earlier in the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) Tue Sam 82,996
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan 28 Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Jan 27 Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan 25 AttachedPharts 8
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan 25 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan 25 Phart Room 12,081
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan 25 Do You Phart 2,118
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC