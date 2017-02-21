Tyler Johnson leads resurgent Heat pa...

Tyler Johnson leads resurgent Heat past Hawks, 108-90

Tyler Johnson scored 23 points and the resurgent Miami Heat helped add new lift to their playoff hopes by beating the Atlanta Hawks 108-90 on Friday night. Miami has won 15 of 17 to move to within four games of .500.

