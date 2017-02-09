Trade guide: What moves should Lakers make?
The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at each team's roster and trade assets, as well as examining the track record of each team's general manager during previous trade deadlines. A look at three teams in the rebuilding process that have limited assets as the Feb. 23 trade deadline approaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Sam
|82,904
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC