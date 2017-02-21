The Nuggets were warned Paul George w...

The Nuggets were warned Paul George would leave them for the Lakers in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics were the two most widely reported upon suitors for Indiana Pacers wing Paul George at the NBA trade deadline, but they weren't the only team to make an offer for him. Marc Stein of ESPN reported that Denver "made a 'monster' offer" for the Pacers All-Star as well, although according to Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical, the team was told not to.

