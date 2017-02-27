The Lakers have unleashed a newfound passing attack following the Lou Williams trade

Any list of players including names like James Harden, Russell Westbrook and DeMarcus Cousins figures to be a prestigious one. Such company might not be where most would expect to find the name Lou Williams, but the former Los Angeles Lakers guard's usage rate put him in the top-20 in the statistic so far this season, ahead of names like LeBron James and barely behind John Wall.

