Tarik Black's defense wins him a spot in the Lakers' starting lineup
Lakers center Tarik Black looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 1. Lakers center Tarik Black looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 1. On a Lakers roster crowded with young, high draft picks in need of development, it was easy to lose Tarik Black . He was the one more worried about defense than anything else.
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|23 min
|Sam
|82,888
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
