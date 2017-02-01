Steve Nash gym owners go on legal offence against former basketball superstar

A chain of fitness clubs accused of using Steve Nash's name without permission is going on the offensive and suing the former basketball superstar's company for allegedly damaging its reputation. SNFW Fitness BC Ltd., which runs 21 gyms across British Columbia, has filed a counterclaim in B.C. Supreme Court, asserting that it retained the legal right to use what it calls the "Nash endorsement" after parting ways with its famous frontman in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.