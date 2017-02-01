Steve Nash gym owners go on legal offence against former basketball superstar
A chain of fitness clubs accused of using Steve Nash's name without permission is going on the offensive and suing the former basketball superstar's company for allegedly damaging its reputation. SNFW Fitness BC Ltd., which runs 21 gyms across British Columbia, has filed a counterclaim in B.C. Supreme Court, asserting that it retained the legal right to use what it calls the "Nash endorsement" after parting ways with its famous frontman in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|19 hr
|Sam
|82,860
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|9
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC