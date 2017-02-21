Sources: Lakers eye agent Rob Pelinka for GM
Pelinka has been one of the NBA's top player agents and has strong ties to the franchise through his relationship with longtime client Kobe Bryant and owner Jeanie Buss. Pelinka is at the top of a short list of candidates to become the top day-to-day executive, sources said.
