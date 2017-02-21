Sources: Lakers eye agent Rob Pelinka...

Sources: Lakers eye agent Rob Pelinka for GM

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo Sports

Pelinka has been one of the NBA's top player agents and has strong ties to the franchise through his relationship with longtime client Kobe Bryant and owner Jeanie Buss. Pelinka is at the top of a short list of candidates to become the top day-to-day executive, sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 4 hr Sam 83,036
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Mon NextPhartzz 2
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan 28 Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Jan 27 Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan 25 AttachedPharts 8
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan 25 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan 25 Phart Room 12,081
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,556 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC