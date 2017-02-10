Roundtable: Gauging Jordan Clarkson's...

Roundtable: Gauging Jordan Clarkson's future on the Lakers

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

Jordan Clarkson has been one of the more perplexing stories among a panoply of development narratives the Lakers have dealt with in Luke Walton's inaugural season. Projected in the summer to start alongside D'Angelo Russell as part of the Lakers' proverbial backcourt-of-the-future, he was consigned to the bench unit in a seeming admission that what many suspected as Clarkson's ultimate ceiling was correct: a sparkplug scoring sixth man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 2 hr Sam 82,956
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan 28 Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Jan 27 Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan 25 AttachedPharts 8
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan 25 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan 25 Phart Room 12,081
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan 25 Do You Phart 2,118
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,730 • Total comments across all topics: 278,750,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC